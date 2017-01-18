LOUISE THOMAS

Louise Jane Thomas, 88, of Harrodsburg, widow of Buford “B.H.” Thomas Jr., died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at the Bradford Square Health Care Center in Frankfort.

Born Oct. 21, 1928, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Lee and Grace Lee Tyler Peavler.

She was a retired employee of the Kentucky Department For Mental Health, was a member of the Eller’s Memorial Baptist Church, was a former member of the Bruner’s Chapel and Harrodsburg Baptist Churches.