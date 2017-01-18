LADY TITANS DOMINATE DISTRICT

The Lady Titans took down another district foe Friday night in an easy win over the West Jessamine Lady Colts, 76-31.

Lexy Lake opened the game with a three-point shot and it was all downhill from there for West. Emmy Souder hit back-to-back shots, one off an offensive put back and another from an assist from Seygan Robins, and that is how the tempo of the game went. Mercer’s players were unselfish and quick to give the assist. They were able to hit the easy shot and rained down the three-pointers.

To learn more, check out this week’s edition of The Harrodsburg Herald.