The Mercer County Titans faced region opponent Wayne County (9-7) Friday night. Last year, Mercer beat Wayne on their own floor by 10, but the Titans—specifically junior Trevon Faulkner with a 46 point game performance—were not going to let the Cardinals exact their revenge. Mercer defeated Wayne 95-90.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.