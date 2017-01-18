BULLDOGS WINNING STREAK SNAPPED AT THREE

With wins over Berea, Evangel Christian and Portland Christian, Burgin matched their longest winning streak of the season at three games. The Bulldogs were unable to extend that streak to four, losing to the Devils of Robertson County Saturday, 52-41.

Burgin fell behind early as they struggled to stop Devils guard Mason Burden who scored 10 of his teams 21 points in the first quarter, and trailed 21-12 after the opening period.

