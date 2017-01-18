BREAKING THE CYCLE: ANGEL’S HOPE

A new family-centered resource facility has opened at the Mercer Transformation Building, formerly Harrodsburg High School.

Angel’s Hope, located inside the building at 371 East Lexington Street, is a nonprofit organization which aims to break the cycle of broken and injured families.

“It’s about healing the family and breaking the cycle,” said Ida Roberts, who works with expansion and development with Angel’s Hope.

Angel’s Hope offers supervised visits for caregivers and their children as well as family therapy, mental health counseling for children and teenagers, case management services and adult peer support services.

