Yeast wins top honors from KHSAA

April Ellis

Herald Staff

aellis@harrodsburgherald.com

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) honored coaches from across the Commonwealth over the weekend. Mercer County Senior High first year track coach Terry Yeast was named not only the 2A track coach of the year, but the overall coach as well.

Before Yeast can even take a moment to be interviewed about his accomplishments, two of his runners stop him to complain about the day’s practice. However, both complained with smiles on their faces.

“This is the most fun I’ve had in 20 years as a coach,” said Yeast. “I’ve never had a group of kids who loved each other and believed in each other like they have.”

To learn more, check out this week’s edition of The Harrodsburg Herald.