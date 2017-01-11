Snow day instruction keep students engaged during bad weather

Molly Hogan

Herald Staff

mhogan@harrodsburgherald.com

Last week students got their first taste of snow with a two-day mini vacation. They also had their first go at learning from home, Mercer students with Titan Learning Days and Burgin students with NTI packets.

Mercer’s program was implemented in the 2015-16 school year as a way to continue school instruction while not in the actual building.

