Local schools get KSBIT settlement

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Local schools will soon receive some of the money paid into the defunct Kentucky School Board Insurance Trust (KSBIT).

The Franklin Circuit Court has approved a judgment to return funds to nearly 200 Kentucky schools, colleges and education groups and to the Kentucky League of Cities Insurance Services Association (KLC).

Under the terms of the settlement, $1 million will be returned immediately to schools and another $1 million will be returned immediately to the KLC.

