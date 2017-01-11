Local schools get KSBIT settlement
Robert Moore
Herald Staff
Local schools will soon receive some of the money paid into the defunct Kentucky School Board Insurance Trust (KSBIT).
The Franklin Circuit Court has approved a judgment to return funds to nearly 200 Kentucky schools, colleges and education groups and to the Kentucky League of Cities Insurance Services Association (KLC).
Under the terms of the settlement, $1 million will be returned immediately to schools and another $1 million will be returned immediately to the KLC.
