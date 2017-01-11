‘Let’s Get Physical’ is Lady Titans theme song

April Ellis

Herald Staff

aellis@harrodsburgherald.com

The Lady Titans added another victory to their season stats with an 83-60 win against the Lady Bearcats of Anderson County Monday night. The Lady Titans may have struggled to find their rhythm in the first quarter, but by the end of the first half the Lady Bearcats were starting to tire and that’s when Mercer took control of the game.

If only one word could be used to describe Monday’s win, it would have to be physical. In the first half Mercer was in the bonus, in the second half both teams were in the double bonus and each team had players foul out. Fans were yelling, coaches were yelling, players took and dished out hard hits and Mercer’s Seygan Robins had to leave the game to be treated for a gash over her eye.