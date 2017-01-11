HPD saves two overdose victims with Narcan

Robert Moore

The Harrodsburg Police Department has had the opiate antidote Narcan for only one week, and it’s already saved two victims of drug overdose this weekend.

Both doses were administered by HPD Patrolman Chris Booth over the past weekend. Booth was handling two separate overdose cases: one on Marimon Avenue and another in the Green Acres subdivision. Both victims survived thanks to Narcan, said Harrodsburg Police Chief Billy Whitenack.

