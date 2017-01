John A. Preston, 93, of Harrodsburg, widower of Letha Sutton Preston, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at the Harrodsburg Health Care Center.

Born June 26, 1923, in Fayette County, he was the son of the late John A. and Ella Purvis Preston.

He was a retired farmer and was a member of the Bohon Church of Christ.