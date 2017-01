Ellsworth Hunter Smoot, 89, widower of Clarinda May Pritchard Smoot, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Danville.

Born Dec. 19, 1927, in Lexington, he was the son of the late Aubrey and Dorothy Davis Smoot.

He was a retired glazier for Pittsburgh Plate Glass, raised tobacco at the Madden Farm in Lexington, was a U.S. Navy Veteran and was a member of the Benton Baptist Church.