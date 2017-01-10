CHARLES PYLES

Charles Machir Pyles, 38, of Lexington, a pressman and former employee of Minuteman Press and The Harrodsburg Herald, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

Born in Louisville, he was the son of Susan Johnson and James A. Wade of Lexington, and the late William Machir Pyles DVM, formerly of Harrodsburg.

Charlie was a good hearted, loving friend, he loved animals and enjoyed fixing things and helping his mother in the garden. He was a loving son and dearly loved his family who meant everything to him.

He had graduated from Mercer County High School. He was in the band, participated on the Y swim team, and was a member of Mercer County 4-H. A member of the Versailles United Methodist Church, he had served as a Trustee, had helped with Bible school, and was involved in the activities of the church. Charlie will be missed by his family and his many friends.