Norfolk Southern Will Replace Lexington Avenue Crossing Next Week

UPDATE: Norfolk Southern work crews will return to Mercer County next week to work on the Lexington Street crossing and deliver materials for work next month.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Wednesday, Jan. 11, Norfolk Southern will close the Lexington Avenue crossing in Harrodsburg.

The crew will start work at 9 a.m. on Jan. 10 and the crossing will remain closed to traffic until approximately 3 p.m. the next day, according to Kyle H. Moore, assistant track supervisor at Norfolk Southern.

A special train will deliver rail necessary for replacing the crossings at Garriott, Vanarsdell, Kirkwood and Wheat next week, Moore said.

He couldn’t give an exact day or time, but said the deliveries would be made at some point from Tuesday, Jan. 9, to Thursday, Jan. 12. Each crossing would be closed for approximately 20–25 minutes each.

“We will try our best to avoid having them closed during school and business traffic times,” Moore said.

The work is part of a project to replace every railroad crossing in Mercer County, Moore said.

To minimize the impact the closings will have on local traffic, the project has been divided into two phases. In February, Norfolk Southern will concentrate on the rest of Mercer County.

Up to 27 trains travel through the area every day, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Find out more by picking up this week’s issue or subscribing to The Harrodsburg Herald.