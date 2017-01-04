Tragedy strikes Burgin with loss of teacher

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The community surrounding Burgin Independent School has been shaken by the death of a popular teacher.

Sarah Maynard Berry, 32, was killed in a New Year’s Eve crash on the Mountain Parkway.

Berry, who was originally from Pike County, taught third grade at Burgin a little over three years, but she had deep roots in Burgin. Her husband, Dennis Berry, was a Burgin alumnus and an assistant coach for the boys basketball team.

Burgin will dismiss classes at noon on Thursday, Jan. 5, so students and staff can attend Berry’s funeral, which will be held at 2 p.m. at The Carpenter’s Christian Church.

To learn more, check out this week’s edition of The Harrodsburg Herald.