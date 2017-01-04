Terrell preaches effort to Lady Bulldogs

Jared Holt

Herald Staff

jholt@harrodsburgherald.com

The Lady Bulldogs fell to 0-8 on the season after a loss to the Trinity of Whitesville Friday, Dec. 30. It was Burgin’s second loss in as many games to the Lady Raiders after losing, 62-30, at Whitesville on Dec. 19.

Burgin looked to force someone other than Whitesville guard Nina Wathen to beat them, as they double teamed her for much of the first quarter. Wathen was held to just two points in the period, but Cassidy Morris helped pick up the slack scoring half of Trinity’s 14 points in the quarter. Alex Naylor and Destiny Thompkins each drained a three pointer for the Lady Bulldogs as they tried to keep pace with Whitesville, but trailed 14-7 heading into the second quarter.

Hot shooting from behind the arch by Erin Kinsey forced the Lady Bulldogs to abandon their double team approach on Wathen. Kinsey hit three of her game high five three pointers in the second quarter giving the Lady Raiders a 28-11 lead heading into halftime.

