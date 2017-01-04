Russell gives up seat on Burgin board

Robert Moore

One of the interesting things about the Burgin Board of Education is the board members always sit in the same spot. Even when a board member misses a meeting—which rarely happens—their chair stays open.

For 20 years, Lynn Russell has sat the end of the table in the library. But next year, someone else will occupy his seat.

The board members said it’s going to be a difficult change to get used to.

“It’s going to be very hard,” said Donna Major, who’s served on the board for 24 years. “He’s going to be deeply missed.”

