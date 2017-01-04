Playground Reaches Funding Goal

Molly Hogan

Herald Staff

mhogan@harrodsburgherald.com

Kendyl and Friends Playground is fully funded.

In June 2016, the Claycomb family announced they needed to raise $250,000 to construct a special needs playground at Anderson-Dean Community Park.

Thanks to a gift from an anonymous donor, the Claycombs achieved their goal on Christmas Day

“This is the best Christmas present anyone could ever receive,” said Crimson Claycomb, mother of Kendyl Claycomb, who spearheaded the fundraising efforts.

To learn more, check out this week’s edition of The Harrodsburg Herald.