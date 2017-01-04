Lady Titans return with a vengeance

Jared Holt

Herald Staff

jholt@harrodsburgherald.com

Even for NBA and college teams, traveling 4,624 miles over a 10-day span would be exhausting. But after their trips to play in tournaments in Phoenix, Ariz. and Springfield, Mo., the Lady Titans showed no rust in their return home Monday, Dec. 2.

“It feels good (to be back home),” said Mercer Head Coach Chris Souder. I was a little worried today that we might be a little sluggish, but we got out to a good start. We had a pretty good practice that kind of surprised me. But you know they are teenagers, they bounce back pretty quick.”

Mercer hosted the Lady Pandas of Notre Dame, and looked eager to return to their winning ways after falling to Stafford, Mo., in the championship game of the Pink and White Lady Classic. Seven different Lady Titans scored in the opening quarter, while holding Notre Dame to single-digit scoring, and took a 35-8 lead into the second quarter.

To learn more, check out this week’s edition of The Harrodsburg Herald.