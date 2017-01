Donna Carpenter Scott, 63, wife of Gary Scott, of Mackville died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.

Born Dec. 12, 1953, in Danville she was the daughter of the late Hubert and Winifred Carter Carpenter.

She was assistant human resource specialist for BPI, owned Donna’s Silver and More, received her master’s degree from Walden University and was a member of the Mackville Baptist Church.