The Biggest Stories of 2016

Harrodsburg goes wet, the fate of the Harrodsburg High School building, Trilogy Health Care’s plans for Eddie Montgomery’s Steakhouse, Titan boys and girls basketball win region, Campbellsville University opens the Conover Education Center in Harrodsburg, the murder of Tristan Cole, the creation of the Kendyl and Friends playground, the shaky future of the Kennedy Mill Bridge, Mercer Track and Field win a state title…2016 was a big year in the history of Mercer County.

