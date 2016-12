Originally from Pennsylvania, Mercer County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jill Cutler has called Mercer County home for the past 13 years.

“I thought about where would I want to go for that next phase of life, and I chose Harrodsburg. I have always loved it. I have always found it to be the most warm and generous area I’ve ever worked with and it’s still the case,” Cutler said.

