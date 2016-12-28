Burgin Sewer Should Be Done By August 2017

“We’ve got a lot going on,” said Mike Sanford, executive director of the Mercer County Sanitation District.

Sanford gave the Mercer County Fiscal Court a progress report on the $9.7 million Burgin Sanitary Sewer as well as other projects the district is working on.

He told the court that three of the four contracts are on schedule. However, contract four, which includes a 25,000-foot gravity sewer main on South Main Street, was behind schedule. Sanford said the district was working with the contractor—Todd Johnson Contracting of Danville, who bid $3,557,930.64—to finish on time.

Still, Sanford was happy with the contractors’ progress, especially considering they’re hitting solid rock about six inches down.

