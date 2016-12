Virgil “A.J.” Green Jr., 90, of Harrodsburg, husband of Martha Sallee Green, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

Born Jan. 18, 1926, in Richmond, he was the son of the late Virgil A. and Grace Durbin Green.

He was the owner and operator of Green’s Gas, Live Bait and Tackle and a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.