EUNICE SPOONAMORE

Eunice R. Spoonamore, 95, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 22, 2016.

She grew up as Eunice Durr in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, and was born on April 11, 1921, at Beaumont Inn.

She was the daughter of Roy A. and Pearl Darland Durr and sister to Samuel, Phillip, Hunter and Roy Junior Durr.

Until his death, Eunice was married to William Leland Spoonamore and had four children: Richard, Linda, Virginia and Sandra.

They had nine grandchildren: Deborah, Kathy, Melissa, Josh, Brad, Brandon, Brent, Cory and Ryan and nine great-grandchildren.

Eunice and Leland shared many happy times together in several towns in Kentucky, Sarasota, Fla. and Madison, Tenn.

Eunice’s lively spirit kept her going strong for 95 years. Until a few days before her passing, Eunice enjoyed getting out of her house in Madison, Tenn., every day to spend time with her family and friends.

Funeral services for Eunice were held on Dec. 27, 2016, at Preston Pruitt Spurlin funeral home at 1:30 p.m. Burial was in Bellevue Cemetery.

To honor her memory, contributions can be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 or Alive Hospice.

