Years and Years of Christmas Cheer

Two Salvisa neighbors are offering a free special holiday treat for Mercer County residents. Nestled off Kirkwood Drive in the yards between 402 and 406 Bondville Road is a Christmas wonderland.

It takes about two weeks for neighbors Robert James and Gordon Brandenburg and friends to put up all the decorations on what has become known on Facebook as “Christmas Lights of Bondville.”

“It’s just fun,” Brandenburg said. “It’s really great to just sit and listen to the excitement and joy of the kids when they drive through.”

The two have been lighting up their yards and the eyes of little ones since the early 2000s. “He says 16, I thought it was 14, but we’ve been doing this for a while now,” James said….

