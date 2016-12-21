Lady Titan Davis chooses SEMO

Although she is just a junior in high school, Emma Davis didn’t feel the need to wait any longer to decide on where she wanted to play college basketball, as she recently verbally committed to Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO).

“It was a big school, but small enough that you feel at home, and that is what I wanted in the college I attended,” said Davis, who was also being recruited by Northern Kentucky University, Princeton and Toledo, as well as several others. “I just really liked the coaching staff and the girls when I met them.”

Davis averaged seven points and 3.2 rebounds per game last year as a sophomore. As a junior she will be expected to do even more to help lead the Lady Titans to a state championship, which she says is her goal each of the next two years…

To learn more, check out this week’s edition to The Harrodsburg Herald.