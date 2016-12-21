Historic district expansion delayed

A planned expansion of Harrodsburg’s historic district has been postponed, state officials say.

The Kentucky Historic Preservation Review Board has postponed looking into expanding the Harrodsburg Historical District until next year. The review was delayed because property owners and city officials did not receive notice of the state hearing to consider the expansion 30 full days before the hearing date as mandated by federal regulations.

L. Martin Perry, the National Register coordinator with the Kentucky Heritage Council, said the state review board would meet to discuss the expansion in May 2017. However, the date for the meeting has not been set, Perry said.