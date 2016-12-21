A new storyteller at MCPL

There will be a new librarian leading story time at the Mercer County Public Library (MCPL).

But the storyteller won’t be a stranger for many people who have grown up in Mercer County.

The new children’s librarian is Lolita Short, who will start her new role on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

Short has been a teacher for nearly 30 years, including almost 19 years with the Head Start program. She retired from the former Harlow Early Learning Center after 11 years….

