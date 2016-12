Thomas Michael Harms, 73, of Harrodsburg, husband of Mary Creadon Harms, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, at the VA Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Nov. 11, 1943, in Evergreen Park, Ill., he was the son of the late Harold and Marian Berner Harms.

He was a maintenance worker specializing in plumbing, carpentry and electricity. He was a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Harrodsburg.