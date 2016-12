Cora B. Faulkner, 86, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born July 18, 1930, in Mayo, she was the daughter of the late Birdie and Laura VanDyke Faulkner.

She was a retired Eaton Heaters employee and a member of the Meaux Chapel AME Church.