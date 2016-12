Carrie Rice Hall, 91, widow of Robert Bruce Hall, died peacefully Dec. 17, 2016, at Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Lawrenceburg.

Born Feb. 7, 1925, at FourMile Holler in Bell County, she was the daughter of the late John Henry Rice and Tabitha Sizemore Jones Rice. She was born and raised at Raven Coal Mining Camp located at FourMile Holler in FourMile, Ky.