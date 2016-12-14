Mother Honors Late Son Through Gift Giving

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

It can be a dark prospect for a parent, celebrating Christmas after a child has died.

For Amy Frick-Trigg, whose son Jacob died in July, the best way to celebrate Christmas is by making other people’s holidays bright.

Frick-Trigg said she’s wrapped over 80 presents so far this season and given them away, either in person or through The Harrodsburg Herald Love Tree.

“We want other kids to smile like Jacob smiled,” she said.

