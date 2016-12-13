Norfolk Southern Crew Will Deliver Rail For Crossing Replacements Wednesday

UPDATE: A Norfolk Southern work crew will be in town on Wednesday, Dec. 13, but not to work on the Lexington Street crossing.

Instead, the crew will be delivering new rail for Norfolk Southern crossings through Marimon Avenue and Cornishville Road.

While times are fluid, the work will not start before 9 a.m., said Assistant Track Supervisor Kyle H. Moore.

Each crossing will have a train stopped at it for approximately 20–25 minutes while the rail is unloaded, Moore said.

“Traffic delays should be minimal and not much longer than one of our normal freight trains delays traffic,” he said.

The work is part of a project to replace every railroad crossing in Mercer County, Moore said.

The railroad has delayed closing the Lexington Street/U.S. 68 crossing. Moore said the original plan of redoing the crossing on Dec. 13–14 is being pushed back one week, to Dec. 20–21. He said the approximate times and details will remain the same. The crossing will be closed at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and reopened one day later at 3 p.m.

Work on the College Street/U.S. 127 railroad crossing was done Dec. 6–7, while traffic was detoured onto Main Street.

To minimize the impact the closings will have on local traffic, the railroad is dividing the project into two phases. In December, they will work on the two main crossings in Harrodsburg. In February 2017 they will concentrate on the rest of Mercer County.

Up to 27 trains travel through the area every day, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

