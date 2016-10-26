Candlelight Vigil Shines Light on Mercer County’s Drug Problem

Molly Hogan

Herald Staff

mhogan@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy (ASAP) held a candelight prayer service Tuesday night, Oct. 25, in front of the Judicial Center on Main Street. David Warner, ASAP chair, said addiction and drug abuse around the country has reached epidemic levels. And that is why the local community needs to come out and be aware.

Emotions were heavy but a couple brave Mercer County residents came to share their stories. First to speak was Kim Anderson, ASAP coordinator, who shared the story of her son, Justin, who died of an overdose.

She talked about how Justin, although very active in school and in church, always said he felt alone. He experimented with drugs off and on, but was able to get clean, get married and have a daughter. But after a relapse in May 2015, Justin died.

“He will forever be 28,” Anderson said.